Voters divided over Congress-AAP alliance's prospects on North-West Delhi seat

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The people of the North-West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency's Jahangirpuri area are divided over the impact that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaigning will have on the voters.

Kejriwal is out from the Tihar jail after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress' Udit Raj of the INDIA bloc is pitted against Yogender Chandolia of the BJP in the North-West Delhi constituency.

While some people think that the Delhi chief minister's participation in the election campaign will give an edge to the candidate, others feel that the Congress-AAP alliance will hardly impact the voting percentage in the polls.

Standing through the sunroof of his vehicle, the chief minister waved at his supporters and the local residents during his road show. Three Congress candidates -- Jai Prakash Agarwal, Udit Raj, and Kanhaiya Kumar -- were also present at the road show.

Bholanath, who works at a band shop in Jahangirpuri, said the alliance has been made for a reason.

"The way Kejriwal was put behind bars just before the polls indicated the desperation of the BJP as they were trying to keep him away from the elections. The alliance was made for a reason. I feel that we need a change and if it comes to power, the central issues will be resolved," Bholanath said.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Delhi.

Mohammad Anas, who has a cloth accessories shop in Jahangirpuri, said the chief minister has done works for all sections of the society.

"Kejriwal has done a lot of work for all sections of the society, including the poor and women. The city government is providing free electricity and water to the people of the national capital. The women can travel anywhere in the city as they are getting free bus journey.

"The alliance will definitely help the candidate to attract the voters of both the parties. Jahangirpuri has witnessed violence two years ago on Hanuman Jayanti. I was in my shop when the violence broke out. We immediately closed the shop and went to our residence. However, the people have forgotten that time and they have moved ahead," Anas said, claiming that the area is heavily dominated by the AAP supporters.

The area was decked up with the flags and posters of the AAP and the Congress. Several supporters were seen showering flower petals, while some of them were raising slogans in favour of the alliance.

However, Mahavir Singh, a shop owner in the area, said the alliance will not convert into votes the way both the parties are thinking.

"The release of the chief minister before the polls will surely give a boost to their election campaign. However, converting it into votes seems to be difficult the way both the parties are thinking.

"Earlier, the AAP had claimed that they will never be in alliance with the Congress or the BJP. They have a good presence among the slum dwellers or those living in the low income areas. But they need to think whether they can equally get the support from the middle and upper class of the society after this alliance?" Singh said.

Rohan Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, said the opposition is spreading fake news about the BJP that they will end the quota.

"The opposition is saying that the third term of the BJP or NDA will lead to the end of the quota system. They are also saying that the Constitution of the country is in danger.

"They do not have anything concrete while making such claims. We have seen the way this government has abolished Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has also given extra teeth to the defence services," Kumar said.

The Congress is fighting on three seats, while the AAP is fighting on four in Delhi which goes to polls on May 25. PTI NIT NIT KSS KSS