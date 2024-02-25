Voters' education campaign organised during snow festival in J-K’s Doda

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Authorities on Sunday conducted Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign in the Doda district here, officials said.

The campaign was organised in the picturesque landscape of Lal Draman during the day-long snow festival that attracted hundreds of youngsters from the Doda town and surrounding areas, an official said.

He said the festival presented a myriad of activities catering to all tastes, ranging from snow sculpting and competitive sports like volleyball, kabaddi, and badminton to cultural performances.

Amidst the festivities, the SVEEP campaign was organised to enlighten the attendees, especially youths, about the significance of exercising their voting rights and fostering electoral awareness.

Two set of EVMs were placed at the venue along with the training staff, where youths and first-time voters were imparted training and they cast mock votes. They also verified the same through VVPAT slips, thereby strengthening faith in the democratic system, the official said.

An oath was also administered by Doda's Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, who is also the district electoral officer, to all the attendees for casting votes in the upcoming general elections.

During the event, people enjoyed their day with snow games, cultural activities, local cuisine, and traditional games.