Voters' names being deleted with political malice: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday alleged that voters' names were being deleted with political malice during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He said the Congress would firmly oppose any possibility of what he described as "vote theft".

Speaking to the media in Tonk, Pilot said complaints about the deletion of names from the voters' list were being received from across the state.

"There are many irregularities before the final publication of the electoral rolls. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to carry out the process in a fair and impartial manner," he said.

He alleged that names of genuine voters were being removed even after the submission of Form 7.

Pilot said the exercise was being carried out with political malice and warned that the Congress would strongly protest if such deletions continued.

On the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, the former deputy chief minister said changes in the name and structure of the scheme were being widely opposed. He claimed MGNREGA was the only safety net available to the poor in the country. PTI AG MNK MNK