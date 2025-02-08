Voters rejected Kejriwal's politics of lies and deceit: Delhi Congress chief

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Saturday claimed that the Assembly poll results are a clear indication that the citizens have rejected AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's politics of "lies and deceit".

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said, "Delhi election results are a clear indication that the people of Delhi have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's politics of lies and deceit. All the soldiers of the Congress fought the battle for justice very strongly but the results did not come in our favour.

"We will review our shortcomings and mistakes. We will continue to serve the people of Delhi and stand with them at every moment. People's mandate is supreme." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which ruled the city for 10 successive years, on Saturday lost the elections in the capital with 22 seats against the BJP's 48, as the saffron party returned to power in the capital after more than 26 years.

The Congress was decimated in the elections, failing to open its account in the 70-member House for a third consecutive time, with its key candidates suffering crushing defeats.

The party could finish second in just one seat -- Kasturba Nagar -- where Abhishek Dutt managed 27,019 votes against BJP's Neeraj Basoya, who won by polling 38,067 votes.

In fact, the party managed to save deposit in only three seats -- Kasturba Nagar, Badli and Nangloi Jat.

The only consolation, however, was a slight improvement in Congress' vote share -- from 4.3 per cent in 2020 to 6.39 per cent this time -- with leaders proclaiming that they would win back the trust of the people and form its government in Delhi in 2030. PTI NIT ARI