Voters swayed by money, liquor, gifts will be reborn as animals: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA

Indore, Apr 18 (PTI) BJP MLA and former Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur has slammed those voting on the basis of money, liquor and gifts and asserted that such persons who sell democracy will be reborn as camels, sheep, goats, dogs and cats.

A video of her purported remarks, made at a meeting on Wednesday in Hasalpur village in her Mhow assembly constituency, went viral on social media, prompting the opposition Congress to slam the MLA for her “conservative thinking”.

“Thousands of rupees come into the accounts of every beneficiary through so many schemes of the BJP government, like Ladli Behna Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi. Even after that, if votes are sold for 1,000-500 (rupees), then it is a matter of shame for humans,” she said while urging people to protect democracy.

Referring to the secrecy of one’s ballot, Thakur said God was watching, adding that “do not lose your integrity while casting your vote”.

“Those who became neutral after taking money, saree, glass, and liquor, write it down in your diary that they are definitely going to become camels, sheep, goats, dogs and cats in the next birth. Those who will sell democracy are going to become these only. Write this down. I have a direct conversation with God, believe me,” she said.

Thakur, who has been in the news earlier for such statements, asserted that one must only vote for the BJP, which serves the nation, religion and culture.

Asked about these remarks, Thakur told PTI she was trying to spread awareness among rural voters.

“Democracy is our life. The government runs many schemes to improve the lives of people as per the provisions of the Constitution. It serves the public all 12 months of the year. In such a situation, if a person sells his vote for money, liquor or other material in any situation during elections, then it is an unpardonable crime,” the MLA opined.

“We get the next life on the basis of our deeds. If our deeds are bad, then we will not be reborn as humans,” she said defending her remarks.

MP Congress spokesperson Mrinal Pant said Thakur's statement not only shows her "conservative thinking" but also points towards the internal tussle among BJP leaders in Mhow.