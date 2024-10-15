Voters to be identified as per rules giving respect to cultural values: CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Voters at polling booths will be identified as per election rules but with due respect to their cultural values, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

Kumar made the comments in response to a question on controversies surrounding women wearing hijab to polling booths and debate around democratic rights versus cultural rights.

"The conduct of election rule 35 specifically mentions about identification of electors and 34 mentions about facilities for women electors. Identification of voters will be done exactly as per those rules but with full respect and regard to the cultural aspects of the area," the CEC said.

"There are some issues which are prevalent in many states like Rajasthan..many parts of the country..the identification will be as per rules position and fullest possible respect to the cultural value of that particular area," he added.

In May, a purported video clip had surfaced showing BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha asking burqa-clad women Muslim voters to show their faces to compare with the photo identity cards.

In the same month, a delegation of the Delhi BJP met the Chief Electoral officer (CEO) demanding proper verification of women voters wearing 'burqa' or face masks with the help of female officials during polling. It said the step would prevent "anti-social and anti-democratic elements" from "rigging" the elections on the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls, besides bypolls to 47 Assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. PTI GJS RPA