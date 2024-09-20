Voters will oust BJP from power in Haryana this time: Cong's Gurgaon candidate

Gurugram, Sep 20 (PTI) Congress' Gurgaon candidate Mohit Grover on Friday said voters will oust the BJP from power this time and take revenge for every atrocity committed on them.
He said even though Gurugram contributes about 67 per cent to the government treasury, the city is trapped in a web of problems.
Gurgaon goes to polls along with other 89 seats of Haryana on October 5. Counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.
Addressing public meetings during his election campaign in various areas of Gurugram, Mohit said the citizens here pay house tax, property tax, maintenance charges and many other undisclosed taxes to live in their own houses. But in the name of facilities, the BJP government did not give them anything in the last 10 years, he said.
In Aapka Bazar, Mohit said due to problems like waterlogging and traffic jams, industries are being forced to migrate from there. Instead of working on the ground level problems, the BJP kept entertaining the people with statements, he charged.
"We have to vote while remembering the little work done in the last 10 years and we have to uproot the BJP which is intoxicated with power. Only then can the face of the city change," he said.
Further attacking the ruling party, Grover alleged that it has deceived every section of Gurugram. Common citizens stood in line for five years in the name of property ID, he said.
The number of below poverty line (BPL) cards of the poor were reduced. People were messed with in the name of family identity cards. The Scheduled Caste (SC) community's seats in the municipal corporation were reduced from six to three, the Congress candidate said.
"People have to press the hand symbol button on October 5 because if we fall under the influence of the BJP again, this city of hopes and dreams will lose its identity," Grover said.