Voters will teach lesson to 'abductors of democracy' in MP elections: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said people will teach a lesson to the "abductors of democracy" in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls next month.

A single-phase polling will be held in the state on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

“Today poll dates were announced about which everyone was waiting for many years. It will be the day for teaching a lesson to those who abducted democracy and establishing the government of truth in the state.

He was apparently referring to the collapse of the Congress government under him in March 2020, 15 months after coming to power, when several MLAs of the party quit, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined BJP and became a Union minister.

"I appeal to all workers (of Congress) and people to get ready for the polls by keeping in mind the development and future of the state," Nath said.

Nath, a Congress veteran and go-to man for the party in the event of crises, is speculated to be the chief ministerial face once again should his party win the elections.

A day before, general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Randeep Singh Surjewala hinted at Kamal Nath naturally being the face of the CM candidate.