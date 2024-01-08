Voters won't fall for Cong promises, 'Modi Guarantee' will bag all 28 K'taka LS seats: BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Monday said there is a pro-BJP wave in the country and the party will win all 28 seats from the state in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

Addressing a BJP Lok Sabha poll planning meeting here, he said intelligent people of the country will not fall for the "gimmicky guarantees "of the Congress party as they know that Modi guarantee is the best.

"Narendra Modi is set to become Prime Minister for the third time and under his leadership the country will rapidly move on the path of development, if the BJP wins the next election," Vijayendra said.

Hitting out at the Congress government in Karnataka, he said the state's financial health has deteriorated "due to the incompetent Congress".

Advertisment

"The government has completely failed to maintain law and order. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has presented 14 budgets, has completely failed in the matter of resource mobilisation," Vijayendra claimed.

Despite severe drought situation in many parts of the state and the suicide of 500 farmers in recent times, the state government has not given any compensation to the distressed, according to him.

Vijayendra said voters of the state are all set to teach the Congress government a lesson in the next Lok Sabha elections, adding that his party would win all the 28 seats in the upcoming polls.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats in Karnataka, while an independent backed by the party also emerged victorious. The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) had won in one constituency each.

Former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and D V Sadananda Gowda and National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Pujari were among those present. PTI GMS RS GMS ANE