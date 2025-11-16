Votes 'bought' in Bihar by giving Rs 10,000 to women: Uttarakhand Cong chief

Dehradun, Nov 16 (PTI) Newly appointed president of Uttarakhand Congress, Ganesh Godiyal, on Sunday alleged that the BJP "bought" votes in Bihar by making cash transfers of Rs 10,000 to lakhs of women even though the Model Code of Conduct was in force.

In his first address after officially assuming charge as the state party chief, Godiyal said the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand government will "use the same tactic" to win the assembly polls here in 2027.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance dealt a crushing defeat to the Congress's Mahagathbandhan alliance in the Bihar elections, bagging over 200 constituencies of the 243-seat assembly.

"When Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar drafted the Constitution, he had no idea that in the future, governments would be formed by buying votes," he said.

"What is the key to the Bihar elections? The key is that even after the imposition of the MCC, Rs 10,000 each was given to 75-80 lakh women of Bihar," the Congress leader said.

Godiyal added that if the Uttarakhand government wanted to do anything for women, then instead of giving them Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 during elections, it should deposit Rs 50,000 in their accounts for the complete five years.

Godiyal assured that if the Congress comes to power, his party will give them "a guarantee card", which will ensure government jobs for the youth. "In 2027 (when assembly polls are expected), we will establish a government that will work to make your lives prosperous." Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said Godiyal, former state chief Karan Mahara, Congress election management panel chairman Harak Singh, campaign committee chairman Pritam Singh, and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Yashpal Arya, have the strength to overthrow the BJP government, which he added was "neck-deep in corruption".

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" allegations, Rawat, an ex-CM, said that they are not short of "weapons" to target the BJP. Find them and use them to destroy the BJP's army, he added. PTI DPT SKY SKY