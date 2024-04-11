Votes cast for Congress in LS polls will be a vote for anarchy, economic bankruptcy: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Apr 11 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said votes cast for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be a vote for anarchy, economic bankruptcy, corruption, instability and it will push the country's internal security into jeopardy.

The former chief minister also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's leadership has completely failed, and a situation has arised where no one from his party is ready to take his name, during the campaign.

This election is for the country's security and integrity, he further said, expressing confidence that the BJP-JD(S) alliance will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Elections in 28 constituencies in the state will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

"Congress seems to have forgotten that the Lok Sabha elections are going on. As Rahul Gandhi's leadership has completely failed, a peculiar situation has arised where no one (from his party) is ready to take his name. Congress party don't have a reliable leadership and don't have the support of the (state) government's achievements," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, Congress leaders are in the illusion of getting public support, merely by misleading the people about the Central government's grants and creating a dispute over it.

The BJP is facing this election on the basis of the ten years of achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Votes cast for Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, will be a "vote for anarchy", the former CM said and added that voting for Congress also means voting for economic bankruptcy.

"Voting for Congress also means -- a vote for corruption, a vote for the country's instability, and also a vote that will push the country's internal security towards jeopardy," he said, as he hoped that the people will vote for BJP and NDA candidates looking at PM Modi and his leadership, for a secure and stable India, economic growth, and the all round development of the country.

People will outrightly reject the INDIA bloc which has raised the voices of dividing the country on the lines of language, caste and religion, he added.

Stating that because of Congress' false promises, development has slowed down in the state, the BJP parliamentary board member said people of the country have already given their approval for PM Modi's target of "abki baar 400 paar" (over 400 seats for NDA).

"People are supporting Modi's leadership and I'm confident that they will ensure BJP and NDA wins all the 28 seats in Karnataka," he added.

Demanding answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government about employment generation in the state in the last ten months, Yediyurappa said, talks about setting up of industries are only limited to 'X' accounts of Ministers M B Patil and Priyank Kharge.

"In the last ten months without even giving a single job, the Congress government has set a record, this is the Congress government's achievement," he claimed.

Highlighting various achievements of the Modi government, Yediyurappa, citing the increase in the number of Bhavishya Nidhi (PF) accounts and the number of MSMEs during Modi rule, asserted that a large number of jobs have been created.

Further pointing out that Congress had indulged in a misinformation campaign that HAL will be shut, the former CM said, HAL today has got a work order of Rs 84,000 crore and talks are on towards obtaining a work order for Rs 50,000 crore, and in 2023-24 alone it has generated a record income of Rs 29,000 crore.

"Will Rahul Gandhi, who had indulged in a misinformation campaign that HAL will be shut, apologise now? Will D K Shivakumar (Deputy CM) ensure that he apologises," he asked.

Comparing infrastructure creations like national highways, railway projects among others under the Modi's NDA rule with that of the previous UPA regime, he hit out at the Congress party alleging that they were on at a slow pace then.

Listing out various achievements of the Modi government, Yediyurappa pointed out that under the PM Kisan Samman scheme, the Centre is giving Rs 6,000 per farmer every year, and that when he was the chief minister he started giving Rs 4,000 in addition to it, from the state government, "but, Congress on coming to power in Karnataka has stopped it. This shows that this government is bankrupt." The Siddaramaiah government has not been able to even set up a primary health centre so far, leave aside setting up a medical college, "this is their achievement," he added. PTI KSU KH