Votes ‘stolen’ in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka; now attempts on in Bihar: Rahul

Katihar (Bihar), Aug 23 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that attempts were being made to "steal" votes of the people in Bihar by the ruling BJP at the Centre in collusion with the Election Commission (EC).

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was addressing a rally in Katihar district of Bihar late in the evening, as part of the state-wide "Voter Adhikar Yatra".

Gandhi accused the BJP of trying to "destroy the Constitution" by promoting concentration of power and wealth, which has "shut the doors of opportunity for Dalits, EBCs and the minorities".

"They do not want the uplift of the weaker sections. Therefore, there have been attempts to steal the votes of the people. Such attempts were earlier made in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana. Now these attempts are being made in Bihar. Hence, we have taken out the Voter Adhikar Yatra," said Gandhi. PTI NAC NN