Voting underway for 4 LS seats, 28 assembly segments in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Polling for four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly seats in Odisha began on Monday, amid stringent security measures, officials said.

Voting started at 7 am in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies along with 28 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats.

Polling will continue till 6 pm with adjustments in certain remote and Maoist-hit areas, where voting will conclude earlier, the officials said.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) N B Dhal assured adequate arrangements for voters' convenience.

Over 62.87 lakh electors are eligible to exercise their franchise across 7,303 polling booths, he said, adding that 37 candidates are vying for the four Lok Sabha seats and 243 contestants for 28 assembly segments.

Dhal highlighted unique challenges, such as airdropping polling officials for six booths in the remote Nuapada district and using boats in other areas to ensure accessibility.

To address potential threats, police have deployed 17,000 personnel, particularly focusing on areas vulnerable to Maoist activities.

DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi emphasised on ensuring a peaceful voting environment.