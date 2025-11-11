Voting begins for Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Voting in Baran district's Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan began at 7 am on Tuesday under tight security arrangements, an official said.

Two hundred and sixty-eight polling stations have been set up across the constituency. The polling will end at 6 pm.

A total of 2,28,264 voters, including 1,16,783 men, 1,11,477 women, are eligible to vote in the bypoll. Counting will take place on November 14.

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of sitting MLA (BJP) Kanwar Lal Meena following conviction in a criminal case.

A total of 15 candidates are contesting the bypoll. Former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya is contesting as Congress candidate while the BJP has fielded Morpal Suman.

At present, the ruling BJP has 118 out of the 200 Assembly seats. Congress has 66, Bharat Adivasi Party four, BSP two, RLD has one and one seat (Anta) is vacant. PTI AG SDA MNK MNK