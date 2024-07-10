Voting begins for bypoll at Vikravandi constituency in TN

Chennai, Jul 10 (PTI) Polling began for the by-election to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with people arriving at polling stations enthusiastically from 7 am onwards to exercise their franchise.

A total of 29 candidates are in the fray, while the counting of votes will be taken up on July 13.

There are 2.34 lakh voters, including 1.15 lakh men and 1.18 women voters in the constituency.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the polling booths in a triangular contest with ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's candidate Anniyur Siva (alias Sivashanmugam A) pitted against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) C Anbumani and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya.

The principal opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have decided to boycott the bypoll.

PMK, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) are determined to upset the ruling DMK’s prospects at the hustings.

The seat fell vacant following the death of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi, who died due to illness on April 6. PTI VIJ KH