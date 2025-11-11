Voting begins for Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 11 (PTI) Voting for the Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram’s Mamit district began on Tuesday under tight security arrangements, officials said.

Polling began at 7 am and will be conducted till 4 pm across 41 booths in the constituency, which shares borders with Bangladesh and Tripura.

The ruling ZPM fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition MNF nominated its senior vice-president R Lalthangliana.

The Congress fielded party vice-president John Rotluangliana, while the BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo. PTI CORR NN BDC