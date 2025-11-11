Voting begins for Nuapada assembly bypoll in Odisha

Bhubaneswar Nov 11 (PTI) Voting began for the by-election to the Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha at 7 am on Tuesday amid tight security, an official said.

While polling will end at 5 pm in 311 booths, it will be concluded at 4 pm in 47 sensitive booths, including those in Left Wing Extremist-affected places.

Of the 14 contestants, the key candidates are the BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria, BJP’s Jay Dholakia, Congress' Ghasiram Majhi, and Ramakanta Hati of the Samajwadi Party.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. The BJP nominee is the son of the deceased. PTI AAM NN BDC