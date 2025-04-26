Voting concludes in JNU for students' union elections, results on April 28

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Voting has concluded at Jawaharlal Nehru University for the 2024'25 Students' Union elections with voter turnout estimated to be around 70 per cent.

According to the JNU Students' Union Election Committee, more than 69.6 per cent of students came out to vote. However, it was slightly down from 73 per cent recorded in 2023. But still marks the highest turnout from 2012'13 to 2023'24.

Around 5,500 students out of 7,906 eligible voters cast their ballots.

Polling was held in two sessions, from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, at 17 centres across the campus.

Voting was largely peaceful, although some delays were reported, particularly at the School of Language centre where polling started late due to missing names of two counsellors on the ballot paper.

Voting at that centre began only at 11 am, while other centres saw delays of around half an hour.

Students had gathered at the booths since morning and expressed disappointment over the delays which were further aggravated by the rising temperatures. Due to these delays, voting continued at some centres until 8 pm.

Four centres were set up in the School of Language, School of Social Sciences 1 and 2, and the School of International Studies.

Some persons with disabilities (PWD) students alleged a lack of proper arrangements, saying they had to spend additional time casting their votes.

Several first-year students who were first-time voters also complained of pending hostel allotments and inadequate facilities.

"We joined in last September but till now we have not been allotted a hostel and there are no facilities of library etc," a first-year student from Chinese Language told PTI.

Other students raised concerns about the recurring nature of issues listed in manifestos.

"For the last four years, I have seen the same issues in the manifestos of the left groups. They come to power but do not resolve them and this year too they have the same problems listed in their manifestos," said PhD student Satyam.

Many northeast students rallied behind their candidate Yari, who is contesting for the post of general secretary. They alleged continued neglect by mainstream student groups.

"We are contesting ourselves because no other group listens to our problems. Like, we are not being provided northeast food in the mess even after many requests. We are contesting so that we can give voice to our problems ourselves," said one of the student supporters.

This year's elections saw significant realignments. The long-standing United Left has splintered. The All India Students' Association (AISA) allied with the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), while the Students' Federation of India (SFI) joined hands with the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA), All India Students' Federation (AISF), and Progressive Students' Association (PSA) to form a separate bloc.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded a full panel comprising Shikha Swaraj for president, Nittu Goutham for vice-president, Kunal Rai for general secretary, and Vaibhav Meena for joint secretary.

The AISA-DSF alliance has nominated Nitish Kumar for president, Manisha for vice-president, Munteha Fatima for general secretary, and Naresh Kumar for joint secretary. Meanwhile, the SFI-BAPSA-AISF-PSA bloc has put forward Choudhary Tayyaba Ahmed for president, Santosh Kumar for vice-president, Ramniwas Gurjar for general secretary, and Nigam Kumar for joint secretary.

In total, 29 candidates are contesting for the central panel posts of president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary.

Around 200 candidates are in the fray for 42 counsellor posts. The counting of votes began late Friday night, with results for counsellor posts expected to be declared first. Final results are likely to be released on Monday, April 28.

During the polling day, the campus came alive with the vibrancy of student democracy. Supporters of various student organisations and independent candidates took out processions with drums and slogans, distributing slips with candidate names to those standing in queues.

Candidates and their supporters moved from one centre to another, urging students to vote. Despite the charged atmosphere, no clashes were reported.

With the left bloc divided, ABVP is optimistic about its chances this year.

The organisation has not won a central panel post since 2015'16. All major groups are claiming victory, but the final results will determine who secures control of the students' union. PTI MHS HIG