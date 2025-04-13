Voting first step towards serving nation: CEC

Ranchi, Apr 13 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said the first step towards serving the nation is voting.

He said eligible citizens must exercise their franchise whenever election takes place.

"The first step towards serving the nation is voting. To cast a vote, one must register as a voter by enrolling on the voter list. No eligible citizen of India who has completed 18 years of age should be left out," Kumar said while addressing media persons in Ranchi.

The CEC arrived in Ranchi on Friday for a three-day visit to Jharkhand.

"Whenever an election takes place, electors must ensure to vote," he said.

The Election Commission has always stood by voters and will continue to do so, Kumar added.

Earlier, he held a discussion with booth-level officers (BLO) on Ranchi outskirts Dasam fall.

The BLOs shared their experiences and efforts in remote and difficult areas during polling.

The CEC also learnt about the BLOs' experiences with household surveys, the BLO app, polling time management, and other related matters during the elections.

Kumar interacted with election officials and volunteers in Ramgarh on Saturday. PTI SAN RG