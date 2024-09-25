Voting for Cong means putting Haryana's stability, development at stake: PM Modi

Sonipat (Har), Sep 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying if the party comes to power even by mistake, it will destroy the state.

Voting for the Congress means putting Haryana's stability and development at stake, he said while addressing a poll rally in Gohana in this district for the October 5 Assembly polls.

Modi asserted that as the voting day draws near in Haryana, support for the BJP is growing.

He said under the BJP government, Haryana has made place among top states in industry and agriculture sectors.

"Today, the world's biggest companies are interested in setting up factories in India, he said, adding "when industrialisation increases, its biggest benefit goes to poor, farmers and Dalits".

Modi said B R Ambedkar believed that in empowerment of Dalits, industry plays a big role. PTI SUN/CHS VSD DV DV