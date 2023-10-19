Voting for Congress in Telangana is voting for BRS: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday said the people of Telangana have decided to vote for it in the upcoming assembly polls as they know that voting for the Congress in the state would mean voting for the ruling BRS.

Advertisment

The BJP's comment came a day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the ruling BRS and the BJP alleging that both the parties have a "tacit understanding." "Rahul and Priyanka, listen carefully. Voters of Telangana know that voting for the Congress is voting for the BRS," BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Telangana unit president K Laxman said in a statement.

Laxman, who is the national president of the BJP's OBC Morcha, lashed out at the Gandhis over their remarks and said both of them should "apologise for (being) the cause of death of 1,200 youths who have committed suicide for delay in announcing Telangana state." Launching the Congress’ poll campaign in Telangana on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the BJP wanted the BRS to win in the assembly polls. He also claimed that the BJP, the BRS and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM were working together in their bid to defeat the Congress.

Alleging that there is a tacit understanding between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Gandhi had also claimed that the BRS did in Parliament whatever the BJP wanted it to do. He cited the BRS' "support" to the BJP on three controversial farm laws and the GST.

Advertisment

Priyanka Gandhi had alleged that the BRS government in Telangana was being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a remote control.

Hitting back, Laxman posed a volley of questions to the Gandhis and asked them to reply.

"Before making such allegations, Rahul and Priyanka should answer my six questions. Is it not true that in 2014 and 2019, Congress MLAs defected to BRS? Is it not a fact that 36 of your (Congress) MLCs along with legislative council chairman merged the Congress legislative wing into the BRS?” the BJP leader asked.

Advertisment

He sought to know from them if it was not a fact that the Congress was in alliance with the BRS in 2004 and in 2011, there was talk of merger of the BRS into the Congress.

"Is it not a fact that the BRS was part of the Congress government in Andhra Pradesh? It is not a fact (that) KCR was a minister in the Congress-led UPA government?” Laxman asked.

Polling in Telangana to elect the 119-member Legislative Assembly of the state will be held on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI PK SMN