Voting for high-stakes Delhi polls underway; over 19% voter turnout till 11 AM

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a voter turnout of over 19 per cent in the first four hours of polling on Wednesday across 70 assembly constituencies, with the highest voter participation witnessed in North East district.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the national capital. Around 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, the BJP and Congress are looking for a resurgence.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. According to Election Commission data, 19.95 per cent voters cast their votes till 11 am.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the North East district at 24.87 per cent and Babarpur was leading among constituencies at 31.30 per cent.

Central Delhi district recorded the lowest voter turnout at 16.46 per cent with only 11 per cent voters exercising their franchise in Karol Bagh constituency.

East Delhi district recorded 20.03 per cent polling, New Delhi 16.80 per cent, North 18.63 per cent, Northwest 19.75 per cent, Shahdara 23.30 per cent, South 19.75 per cent, South East 19.66 per cent, South West 21.90 per cent and West 17.67 per cent, according to the data.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were among the early voters.

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Moti Bagh, CEC Kumar said everyone has worked very hard for the smooth conduct of polls.

"Today, over 1.5 lakh people are involved in conducting the elections. Preparations have been going on for months. No one should stay home without voting-everyone must cast their vote. I am sure that Delhi will see high voter turnout...Young voters are participating actively, which is encouraging. We have worked very hard to motivate them, as they represent the future of democracy," Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters, BJP candidate from Kalkaji constituency Ramesh Bidhuri said, "PM Narendra Modi wants development in Delhi like it is happening in India. I appeal to my brothers and sisters of Delhi to vote for development, drinking water, repair of broken roads, clean sewer, clean Yamuna river".

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to vote "It is not only our right but also our responsibility to vote. People should come out in large numbers to vote. There is no place for violence, dishonesty in democracy. People of the country are honest, and they want the country to be run properly," she said.

Joining the call for voter participation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said the election is a battle between good and evil.

"This is a battle between work and hooliganism," she said, encouraging citizens to vote for progress and "goodness."

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also issued an appeal to voters, urging them to support his party’s vision of a "clean, well-governed, and prosperous" Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, who is contesting against AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, asked Delhiites to vote in large numbers to protect their rights.

Ahead of the polling, Prime Minister Modi urged voters of Delhi to cast their valuable votes in the assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to vote for those who have done real development in Delhi and not dupe people by making false promises, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked people to remember who committed the biggest scam in Delhi by talking about practising clean politics.

Kejriwal appealed to the voters of Delhi to recognise the importance of their vote in shaping the future of the city.

In a message posted on X, Kejriwal said, "Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals, and a respectable life to every family."

प्यारे दिल्लीवासियों, आज वोट का दिन है। आपका वोट सिर्फ़ एक बटन नहीं, ये आपके बच्चों के उज्जवल भविष्य की नींव है। अच्छे स्कूल, बेहतरीन अस्पताल और हर परिवार को सम्मानजनक जीवन देने का अवसर है।



आज हमें झूठ, नफ़रत और डर की राजनीति को हराकर सच्चाई, विकास और ईमानदारी को जिताना है। खुद… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 5, 2025

The Delhi Assembly election is being seen as a referendum on AAP's governance model and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, relying on its governance record and welfare schemes while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.