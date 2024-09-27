Voting for MCD standing committee polls begins; AAP, Cong councillors absent

New Delhi: Voting for the vacant seat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee, its highest decision-making body, began on Friday with Additional Commissioner Jitender Yadav presiding over the process.

While councillors of the ruling AAP abstained from the voting process, Congress corporators were also not present in the MCD House.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, in a press conference, termed the election "unconstitutional" and announced that AAP councillors would not take part in the poll.

On Thursday, Congress Delhi chief Devender Yadav said they would not participate in the polls.

Before the commencement of voting, an MCD official laid out rules for the casting of votes.

He pointed out that no mobile phones were allowed in the House during the elections -- a point of contestation because of which the polls were postponed on Thursday.