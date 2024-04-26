Advertisment
National

Voting for Tripura East Lok Ssbha constituency begins

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha�elections, in Agartala, Friday, April 19, 2024

Agartala: Voting for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency began at 7 am on Friday, a poll official said.

Advertisment

Nearly 14 lakh voters, including 6.94 lakh women and 13 transgenders, will decide the fate of nine candidates, additional chief electoral officer S. Bandopadhyay said.

The constituency has 38,245 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, 4,678 service voters, and 8,942 voters above 85 years old.

The key contest will be between BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman and INDIA bloc nominee Rajendra Reang, a former CPI(M) MLA.

The constituency has 1,664 polling stations in 30 assembly segments.

Basic facilities such as drinking water, power supply, ramp for the specially abled voters and toilets are available in all the polling centres, he said.

Tripura 2024 LS polls 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Advertisment
Subscribe