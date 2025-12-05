Voting for Uttarakhand Bar Council elections on Feb 4, counting on Feb 9

Nainital Dec 5 (PTI) Voting for the Uttarakhand Bar Council elections will be held on February 4, and votes will be counted on February 9, according to a government gazette.

The Uttarakhand government has announced a detailed schedule for the upcoming bar council elections.

The election process will begin on December 19 with the publication of the provisional voter list.

Recently, the Supreme Court directed that elections of all bar councils across the country must be conducted before March 31, 2026.

The gazette also clarifies that polling will take place from 10 am to 5 PM at all district headquarters as well as in district and munsif court complexes. Polling centres will be set up in all districts of the state, including all court premises.

Counting of votes on February 9 will begin at 10 am.

A high-power committee led by Justice Rajiv Sharma, former acting chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court and ex-chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been formed for the smooth conduct of the polls. PTI COR SKY SKY