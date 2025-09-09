Voting in vice presidential election concludes

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Voting concluded in the vice presidential elections on Tuesday where NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan is locked in a direct contest with joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy.

The voting in the elections began at 10 AM and concluded at 5 PM.

The electoral college comprising members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had a strength of 781.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition has stood united in the elections and all of its 315 MPs have turned up for voting. "This is an unprecedented 100 per cent turnout," Ramesh said. PTI SKU RT