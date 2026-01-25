Voting most important festival of public participation: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said voting is both a constitutional right and a national duty, describing it as the most important festival of public participation.

Adityanath extended greetings to voters across the country and the state on National Voters’ Day.

“Your single vote is the foundation of the nation’s future, social progress and the stability of democracy,” he said in a post on X.

Calling upon citizens to strengthen democratic participation, Adityanath appealed, "Let us resolve to create public awareness to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming elections." National Voters' Day is celebrated annually in India on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.