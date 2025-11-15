Voting rights must not be subject to ''arbitrary, unreliable process,'' TVK chief tells EC on SIR

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President, actor-politician Vijay on Saturday flagged what he called several issues in connection with the ongoing SIR exercise and urged the Election Commission to ensure that voting rights are not made subject to a "rushed, arbitrary and unreliable process." The TVK underlined "issues noticed on the ground," and listed points including inadvertent risk of mass disenfranchisement of sections of people like migrant workers.

Requirement to link EPIC card with a mobile number for online submission becoming a barrier, difficulties in accessing and retrieving voter information from the 2002/2005 SIR records, were among the other issues tagged by Vijay in a representation to Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

He said: "We place this representation in a spirit of cooperative federalism and democratic partnership, with the singular objective of ensuring that no Tamilian is inadvertently excluded from the rolls. We hope that the people of Tamil Nadu receive due care, attention and sensitivity from the ECI and their voting rights are not made subject to a rushed, arbitrary and unreliable process." The TVK chief said when the EC issued an order in June 2025 announcing SIR in Bihar with a total timeline of 3 months with fresh guidelines and restrictions, the EC did not find enough reason to start SIR process in Tamil Nadu with a longer timeline for each stage.

The party said: "We have received feedback that voters are facing persistent difficulties in accessing and retrieving their voter information from the 2002/2005 SIR records. Such inaccessibility is materially hindering and in many cases, preventing eligible citizens from duly completing and submitting the prescribed enumeration forms." It claimed that applicants born before 01.07.1987 are required to furnish only document establishing date/place of birth of self.

Further, it said those born between 01.07.1987 and 02.12.2004 must provide documents establishing date/place of birth for themselves and either parent; and applicants born after 02.12.2004 bear the heaviest burden, requiring documentation for themselves and both parents.

"This graduated regime imposes differential burdens on citizens purely on the basis of age, without reasonable justification, disproportionately affecting first-time voters and younger applicants." A specific, workable procedure has not been provided for migrant workers who cannot be present for a physical BLO visit and may lack the digital access for the online process.

There is confusion regarding the documents required for married women who were previously enrolled in their parental constituencies and now reside in their marital constituencies.

A separate and minimal list of documents should be suggested for this category of voters to register.

Also, questions that the "SIR process being constitutionally suspect remain." The TVK referred to "lack of public awareness about BLO visits," and referred to aspects like the procedure for locked houses or individuals who may be temporarily absent.

The fledgling party said that as per field reports, the BLOs are stating that no documents are needed now.

However, it is being said that the ERO would request documents after the draft roll publication and this is causing confusion.

Further, a serious concern has arisen on the reported protocol of BLOs asking neighbours about shifted voters and taking back their forms.

"This practice could inadvertently lead to mass disenfranchisement of tenants, migrant workers or temporarily absent families based on hearsay." The requirement to link an EPIC card with a mobile number for online submission may present a significant barrier to inclusion for lakhs of voters in rural and lower-income households who may not own a personal mobile or share a single device.

The e-sign requirement, mandating an exact name match between EPIC and Aadhaar risks blocking submissions due to common minor spelling variations. Also, many overseas citizens are unable to log in.

"As a responsible political party, we consider it our solemn duty to be the voice of every Tamilian and ensure that no eligible citizen particularly the poor, the youth, the working class, the women, or the elderly is deprived of their franchise due to procedural ambiguities or avoidable logistical burdens." The cornerstone of Constitutional democracy is the ability of the people to vote freely, transparently and without any hurdles.

Any such exercise that would lead to massive disenfranchisement must not be allowed in the name of revising voter lists.

It is in this spirit of democracy and being responsible as a political party to protect the voice of the people, that TVK requests you to issue urgent and necessary directions forthwith, Vijay said.