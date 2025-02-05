13% votes polled in Milkipur Assembly constituency in 2 hours

Ayodhya: Over 13 per cent voters cast their votes in the first two hours of polling for the bypoll in Milkipur Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm, officials said.

According to the Election Commission, 13.34 per cent votes were cast till 9 am.

Though there are 10 candidates in the fray, the main contest is between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

The stakes in the bypoll in Milkipur, which is in Ayodhya district, were raised by SP's Awadhesh Prasad's surprise win from Faizabad in last year's Lok Sabha polls that came just months after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Talking to reporters IG, Pravin Kumar said, "Voting is going on peacefully at all polling stations. Magistrates and police officers are on patrol. Paramilitary forces have been deployed at important polling stations." "Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours or indulging in any other illegal activity," he added.

There are 255 polling centres and 414 polling stations for the election.

More than 1.93 lakh men, and over 1.78 lakh women voters and eight third-gender people are registered to vote for the bypoll. There are 4,811 first-time voters in the assembly constituency.

While the BSP is not contesting the bypoll, the Congress is backing its alliance partner SP on the seat. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has also fielded a candidate from the seat.

The bypoll was necessitated when SP leader Awadhesh Prasad vacated the Milkipur seat after winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Even as the SP is looking to retain the seat, the BJP sees the election as an opportunity to avenge its loss in Faizabad. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Milkipur was the only assembly seat the BJP lost in Ayodhya district.