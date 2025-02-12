Voting underway for Mizoram's village and local council elections

Aizawl, Feb 12 (PTI) Polling for 110 local councils (LCs) within two civic bodies and 534 village councils (VCs) across nine districts is underway, amid tight security arrangements, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Of the 544 village councils and 111 local councils, voting for a three-member Lalnutui VC in south Mizoram's Lunglei district and a seven-member Lawipu LC within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) has been rescheduled on Thursday and Friday respectively due to the death of candidates, state election commissioner H. Lalthlangliana said.

Besides, elections are not held in 9 VCs from seven districts as all candidates, the majority of whom belonged to the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), were declared elected unopposed, he said.

Lalthlangliana said that voting began in all polling stations across nine districts at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

He said that there is no law and order issue till now.

Counting of votes will be held from 7 pm or as soon as voting is over in all polling stations, he said.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), there are 4,41,431 voters, including 2,24,089 women, in 544 VCs, excluding three autonomous district councils in Siaha and Lawngtlai districts.

There are 2,03,837 voters, including 1,09,555 women, in 111 LCs within the AMC and the newly created Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC).

The SEC said there are 2,416 seats in 544 VCs of which 613 are reserved for women.

Additionally, there are 575 seats, including 157 reserved for women, in 87 local councils within AMC and 148 seats in 24 LCs within LMC, out of which 38 seats are reserved for women, the commission said.

A single VC or LC usually has 3 to 7 members.

A total of 6,828 candidates are contesting the elections for 544 village councils, the SEC said.

Besides, 2,076 candidates are in the fray in the LC polls, it said. PTI CORR BDC