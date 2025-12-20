Voting underway in Ambernath municipal council amid Mahayuti power tussle

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) Voting began on a brisk note in tight security in Ambernath municipal council in Thane district on Saturday amid allegations of the distribution of money to voters and tampering with an EVM.

The run-up to the election was marred by firing at the office of a BJP candidate.

Polling has been going on smoothly, according to an official from the police control room.

Voting is underway to elect councillors and the president of the Ambernath municipal council.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are ruling allies, are pitted against each other.

An office-bearer of the BJP and Congress leaders alleged that the Shiv Sena had lodged more than 200 women, who are not locals, in a marriage hall, possibly to use them for bogus voting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar division) Sachin Gore said police had received a complaint and are verifying it.

He said 208 women, who are from outside Ambernath, were found inside the hall. The police and the election department personnel are verifying their credentials and IDs, he added.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leaders alleged that some BJP activists were distributing money, while the Shiv Sena has lodged a complaint alleging tampering of EVMs.

All efforts to gather details of the alleged incident from the police failed as the majority of the personnel are busy with the election bandobust duty and are not reachable. PTI COR NSK