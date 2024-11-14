MCD elections: Voting underway to elect Delhi mayor, deputy

New Delhi: Voting is underway at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House to elect its next mayor and deputy mayor, officials said on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta have cast their votes, while all the seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MPs from the national capital too have exercised their franchise.

In a late twist to the elections, Congress councillor Sabila Begum resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday saying she would vote for the AAP nominee. Her husband posted her resignation letter on X.

Begum had previously defected to the AAP in 2022 before returning to the Congress fold.

The elections usually held in April got delayed over a tussle between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP, and the new mayor is likely to get only a five-month term.