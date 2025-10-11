VP arrives in Patna to visit Jayaprakash Narayan's ancestral house in Sitab Diara

Patna, Oct 11 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Bihar's capital Patna on Saturday to visit the ancestral house of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara in Saran district on the occasion of the 123rd birth anniversary of the socialist icon.

The Vice President was received by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

Radhakrishnan was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at the airport, officials said.

The VP left for Sitab Diara, where he would pay floral tributes to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial and also visit 'Prabhavati Pustakalaya', a bookstore, they said.

Earlier in the day, the VP wrote on X, "On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Ji, I honour the legacy of a true champion of democracy. A fearless freedom fighter, social reformer, and visionary, Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji dedicated his life to the service of the nation." Radhakrishnan also said, "I was privileged to join his call for the Total Revolution at the age of nineteen and participated in it with full vigour. His vision and ideals continue to inspire me and countless others to work for a just and free India. May his legacy always light our path forward".

Jayaprakash Narayan, also known as JP, is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In 1999, Narayan was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, in recognition of his social service. PTI PKD BDC