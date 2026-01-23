VP attends Parakram Diwas, says Netaji's ideals continue to inspire youths

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday attended the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations here, commemorating the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and said the leader’s ideals continue to inspire youths to take responsibility for the nation’s future and work towards a Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan said ‘Parakram Diwas’ is not merely a tribute to Netaji, but a transmission of courage across generations.

He recalled Netaji’s conscious choice of sacrifice over comfort, including his refusal to accept a prestigious post in the then Indian Civil Services and his decision to relinquish high office in pursuit of complete freedom for the nation.

"Netaji's life and ideals continue to inspire the youth to rise above fear, take responsibility for the nation's future and work towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat, in line with the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Radhakrishnan said.

He noted that Netaji charted an alternative course in the freedom movement by mobilising the 'Azad Hind Fauj' and inspiring countless Indians to place honour above safety and freedom above fear.

The VP also highlighted Netaji's deep connection with different regions of the country, including the south, and recalled the significant contribution of INA soldiers from several districts of Tamil Nadu.

During the event, Radhakrishnan also launched the book 'Dad Remembers Netaji', authored by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

"Personal recollections and writings such as these add a valuable human dimension to the understanding of Netaji's life and legacy, especially for younger generations," he said.

The celebrations included cultural performances organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, reflecting Netaji's clarion call of "Jai Hind" and his enduring influence on India's national consciousness.

On the occasion, the Vice-President inaugurated a special exhibition featuring rare and significant memorabilia associated with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The exhibits included Netaji's fountain pen, his educational certificates and medals of the Indian National Army (INA), offering a vivid glimpse into the life, ideals and sacrifices of the legendary freedom fighter.

The Vice-President described the memorabilia "as silent witnesses to the courage, discipline and indomitable spirit that shaped India's freedom struggle." The event was attended by Governor CV Ananda Bose; Director General, National Council of Science Museums, Shri Arijit Dutta Choudury; Secretary, Victoria Memorial Hall, Shri Anurag Kumar ; Director, Indian Museum, Kolkata, Sayan Bhattacharya, along with the other dignitaries.