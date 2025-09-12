VP C P Radhakrishnan's mother watches son's swearing-in on TV from home

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 12 (PTI) C P Janaki Ammal, mother of C P Radhakrishnan, watched visuals of her son taking the oath as the fifteenth Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, from her home on Friday.

She sat in front of the television at her home here with much delight and a sense of pride and watched Radhakrishnan being administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A senior BJP functionary said she could not attend the swearing-in ceremony in person due to her old age. "She erupted in joy and had distributed sweets when her son was elected as the Vice President," he added.

Radhakrishnan was formerly the Governor of Maharashtra, and also held additional charge as Governor of Telangana and as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

This former president of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit had been a Member of Parliament and had served as Coir Board chairman. PTI JSP ROH