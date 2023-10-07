VP Dhankar urges farmers to increase participation in agri export business

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called upon farmers to take full advantage of the latest technologies and increase their participation in the country's agricultural export business.

Addressing a seminar at the Central State Farm in Suratgarh, Dhankar said that the market for agricultural produce is huge but the farmers' participation in it is not sufficient.

During the address, the vice president stressed that his recent visits to Rajasthan were mainly related to the development of agriculture-related institutions and the state's farmers.

He also asked why were "some people facing any problem" when he was working for farmers' development, hinting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who had last week questioned Dhankar's frequent visits to the poll-bound state.

Gehlot, meanwhile, told reporters on Saturday, "I have the highest respect for VP Dhankar. I have 50 years of relationship with his family. Whatever I said, I said it after thinking." Addressing the farmers in Suratgarh, the vice president encouraged the farmers to take their rightful place in the agriculture business and actively participate in the country's farm export sector.

"I would urge my farmer brothers, they should take full advantage of technology. If the quality of your produce increases, its value increases manifold. But you will benefit only when there is marketing along with the production. You should participate in exports," he said.

He added that there will be a big change the day the farmers take over the business of agricultural products and take their due share.

Shedding light on the country's economic development, Dhankar said it is because of the farmers' efforts that the nation has become the fifth-largest global economy. Later in the day, the vice president and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar visited Shri Goga Ji Maharaj Temple in Gogamedi. He later attended a seminar at the Central Arid Zone Research Institute in Jodhpur, officials said. PTI AG AS RPA