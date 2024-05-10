VP Dhankar visits Ayodhya, offers prayers at Ram temple

Ayodhya (UP), May 10 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar visited Ayodhya on Friday and offered prayers at the newly constructed Ram temple and the Hanumangarhi temple.

The vice president reached the Ayodhya airport with his family in the afternoon and was received by in Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

He first visited the Hanumangarhi temple and then reached the newly constructed Ram Temple Ram with members of his family and offered prayers.

"I feel blessed to have seen Shri Ram Lalla in the holy city of Ayodhya! My heart is overwhelmed!... I feel blessed and seek bliss for the entire humanity!," Dhankhar said in a post on 'X'.

"This magnificent temple is a living symbol of our glorious heritage and devotion and spirituality. Today, when our country is moving strongly towards becoming a developed nation, it is our prayer that the blessings if Lors Shri Ram may remain on India. Jai Shri Ram," it added.

In another post, the vice president wrote, "The journey of the most sacred Ayodhya Dham started with the Darshan of Lord in the ancient Hanumangarhi temple.... We pray to Sankatmochak and give everyone happiness and prosperity." The post was shared with the pictures of the Vice president visiting the Hanumangarhi temple with his family." Dhankar also visited Kuber Tila and performed 'aarti' at the banks of river Saryu.

This was the vice president's first visit to Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22.