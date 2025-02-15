VP Dhankhar attends SMVDU convocation in J-K, says national interest supreme

Katra, Feb 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday attended the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) convocation here, emphasising that national interest is bigger than any political or individual interest.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Educational minister Sakeena Firdous also attended the 10th convocation at Matrika Auditorium of the SMVDU campus.

“We are Indians and being Indian is our identity. Nationalism is our religion and it is our duty to keep nationalism at the highest level whatever the situation,” the vice president said, addressing the convocation.

“No political or individual interest can be bigger than the national interest,” he said, highlighting India’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 10 years.

He also termed the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP-led central government in August 2019 as “historic” and said the constitutional provision was temporary in nature.

In the academic year 2023-24, a total of 684 students of the SMVDU have qualified for the Bachelor's Degree in different disciplines; 147 students for Master's Degree; 34 students for Integrated Master's degree and 44 students for the award of Ph D Degree.

A total of 26 medals, nine certificates of distinction and 10 Infosys foundation prize for excellence were presented to the selected students by the dignitaries, a university official said.

He said a total of 501 male and 408 female students were awarded the degrees.

Earlier, the Lt Governor who is also chancellor of the university, received the vice president at Jammu airport. PTI TAS NB