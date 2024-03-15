VP Dhankhar chairs meet to select Prasar Bharati chairman

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday chaired a meeting to select the chairman of Prasar Bharati, the country's public broadcaster.

The Prasar Bharati chairman's post has been vacant since A Surya Prakash completed his tenure in February 2020.

The vice president, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, heads the selection panel for the post of Prasar Bharati chairman. The chairperson of the Press Council of India and a nominee of the President complete the three-member panel.

The meeting was attended by Press Council of India chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai (retd) and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

The post of the Prasar Bharati Chairman has a three-year tenure or until the person attains the age of 70 years.