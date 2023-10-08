VP Dhankhar exhorts farmers' children to enter into business side of farm produce

Hisar, Oct 8 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday exhorted farmers' children to enter into the business side of their farm produce, saying that India has the biggest potential in agricultural production.

Addressing the farmers after inaugurating the Haryana Agricultural Development fair organised at Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University here, the vice president said the farming community is the backbone of India's economy, and added that the country became the world's fifth largest economy due to their hard work.

“If you become the agents of change and take it forward, then India will be number one in the world when the country celebrates its centenary of independence in 2047” said Dhankhar.

“Today, IIT students with packages worth crores of rupees are resigning, IIM students are resigning, and people with big government jobs are resigning. What are they doing? They are getting into milk trade, vegetable trade and food grain trade. It means that today India has the biggest potential in agricultural production,” he added.

“If a farmer's son or daughter gets into the business of agricultural production today, it will be amazing. There will be a huge change,” said Dhankhar.

Dhankhar said if farmers make their produce in their homes, they should also trade in them. "Why should we not trade them? It is a very big business,” he said.

Besides producing quality crops, farmers should also market them, the vice president.

Citing an example of taking out oil from mustard, Dhankhar said farmers can increase their income with such value additions, adding that they should also take advantage of government schemes for it.

The vice president urged farmers to adopt new technological advancements and innovations taking place in the field of agriculture.

“Farmers must adopt new technology. Technology and farmers have had a relationship for centuries...We learn new things. We do not have to stop at one place. We have to grow continuously,” he said.

“Tell your sons and daughters who are talented to get involved in the export of agricultural produce,” Dhankhar added.

The vice president also praised India's performance at the Asian Games in China. Dhankhar said that players from Haryana won one-third of the total medals won at the event, which is a huge achievement.

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal was also present at the event.