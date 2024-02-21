New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday underscored deepening bilateral engagement between the two countries.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis called on Dhankhar here, the Vice President's secretariat said.

"Both leaders underlined the historic, cultural and warm people-to-people ties between the two nations as they also underscored deepening bilateral engagement between India and Greece," it said in a social media post.

Mitsotakis is on a two-day visit to India. It is the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece in 15 years.

Mitsotakis was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning. PTI NAB CK