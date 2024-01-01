VP Dhankhar in Jammu on Jan 4 to attend convocation of SKUAST

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will participate in the 8th convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) here Thursday and confer medals and degrees to meritorious students.

Advertisment

An official spokesman said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the function.

Dhankhar will lead the academic procession and award medals to outstanding students, he added. Sinha, the Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, will confer degrees to professionals in agriculture and veterinary sciences.

The 8th convocation will be held in the state-of-the-art Baba Jitto Auditorium of SKUAST-Jammu at Chatha campus. Gold medals, merit certificates, and degrees will be awarded to more than 500 graduates and post-graduates (Masters and Ph.D.) students of the University, the spokesman said.

Vice-Chancellor B N Tripathi will present the university report, highlighting academic, research, and extension activities.

SKUAST-Jammu is a 'Grade A' University, accredited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, operating as a multi-campus and multi-district university, the spokesman said. PTI AB CK