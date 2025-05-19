VP Dhankhar on three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday

Panaji, May 19 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday, an official said.

He will arrive at Dabolim airport at 2pm on Tuesday and head to Raj Bhavan, the official said.

"On May 21, he will visit Mormugao Port and interact with senior management and staff. He will then meet senior Coast Guard officers on board a ship of the force. On May 22, the VP will commission the statues of Charaka, known as the Father of Ayurveda, and Sushruta, Father of Surgery, at Raj Bhavan," he said.

"The VP will visit the Indian Centre for Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute at Old Goa where he will interact with farmers and scientists," the official added. PTI RPS BNM