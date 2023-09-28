VP Dhankhar recalls Swaminathan's contribution to food security

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said he is "deeply pained" by the passing of MS Swaminathan and recalled his contribution to food security.

Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of the Green Revolution in India, died from age-related illness on Thursday in Chennai.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of MS Swaminathan ji -- the father of India's Green Revolution," the Vice-President's Secretariat quoting Dhankhar as saying in a post on X.

Dhankhar said Swaminathan's groundbreaking contribution to Indian agriculture ensured food security for the nation while contributing to the prosperity of millions of farmers.

"Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well wishers during this difficult time," he added. PTI NAB SZM