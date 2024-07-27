VP Dhankhar takes part in tree-plantation drive organised by DDA

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar took part in a plantation drive at Asita along the Yamuna river on Saturday, officials said.

The plantation drive called "Ek Ped Ma ke Naam" was organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In 2022, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had inaugurated the Asita East project on the Yamuna. The project aims at restoring the ecological character of the floodplain and providing a breathable green space to the public.

The project is spread over 197 hectares, of which 90 hectares are under the DDA and the remaining part falls under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh government's irrigation department. PTI NIT RC