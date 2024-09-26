VP Dhankhar to be chief guest at World Tourism Day event on Friday

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at a World Tourism Day event here on Friday that will highlight the crucial role of tourism in fostering development and global harmony.

The celebrations will be held at Vigyan Bhawan and Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is also scheduled to attend it, the Tourism Ministry said on Thursday.

With the aim of using tourism as a major means for sustainable development and especially poverty alleviation, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) had decided to celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27 every year.

World Tourism Day was celebrated for the first time in 1980. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Organization's Statutes in 1970, which paved the way for the establishment of United Nations Tourism, five years later.

Every year, the World Tourism Day is celebrated with a special theme. This year's theme is "Tourism and Peace", the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry will celebrate the World Tourism Day highlighting the crucial role of tourism in fostering development and global harmony, it added.

Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi will also be present at the event, the statement said.

The programme will showcase various initiatives of the ministry such as Paryatan Mitra, best tourism village winners, and industry partnerships with hospitality chains among others, the ministry said. PTI KND RHL