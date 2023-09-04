VP Dhankhar to visit Kota on September 5

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 4 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive in Rajasthan's Kota on a daylong visit during which he will attend a slew of events on Tuesday, an official said.

District Collector OP Bunker said the vice-president will land at Kota airport at 11.50 am and proceed to Vijay Shree Rangmanch where he will be the chief guest at a felicitation ceremony for pensioners.

He will then interact with coaching centre students at 2.40 pm at the State Institute of Agriculture Management in Nayapura, Bunker said.

Dhankhar will also hold interactions with former students of Chittorgarh Army School, he added.

The vice-president will fly back to Jaipur at 4.50 pm, Bunker said. PTI COR SZM