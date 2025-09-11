VP-elect C P Radhakrishnan demits office as Maharashtra Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan demitted office on Thursday due to his election as the country's next Vice-President, a statement issued by the President's office said.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, it said.

Radhakrishnan, the 67-year-old NDA nominee, won the vice-presidential election on Tuesday defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated by the sudden resignation of earlier Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.

"Consequent upon demitting the office of Governor of Maharashtra by C P Radhakrishnan due to his election as the Vice-President of India, the President of India has appointed Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties," the communique said.