VP election: MP Shrikant Shinde named NDA’s authorised representative, says Shiv Sena

Thane, Sept 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader Shrikant Shinde has been appointed as the "authorised representative" of the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election scheduled on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has appointed Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader and Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde as the authorised representative for its candidate in the upcoming Vice Presidential election," according to a release issued by the office of Shrikant Shinde in Thane on Monday.

By entrusting him with this role, the BJP leadership has once again reposed faith in Shiv Sena, one of its oldest and most trusted allies within the NDA, it said.

The stage is set for a direct contest between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy for Tuesday's vice presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Expressing confidence about the outcome, the release quoted Shinde as saying, "The NDA's candidate will win with a large majority." The release noted that Shiv Sena chief leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already declared support for the NDA nominee.

Against this backdrop, a meeting of Shiv Sena MPs was held in New Delhi on Monday under Shrikant Shinde's chairmanship, it said.

"Election strategy was discussed in the meeting, where MPs were briefed about the voting process and guidelines. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present. Alongside Shrikant Shinde, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Ram Mohan Naidu will also serve as the authorised representatives of the NDA candidate," the release stated.

Shrikant Shinde is the MP from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in Thane district. PTI COR PR NSK