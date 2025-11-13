VP holds meeting with RS deputy chairman on winter session preparations

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday held a meeting with Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P K Mody and discussed the preparations for the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

The winter session which will have 15 working days is beginning from December 1 and is likely to end on December 19.

"Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, and Secretary General to discuss preparations for the upcoming Winter Session at Parliament House today," the Rajya Sabha secretariat said on X while sharing pictures of the meeting. PTI SKC ZMN